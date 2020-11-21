Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested comedian Bharti Singh, hours after the anti-drug agency recovered "small quantity of cannabis" during a raid at her home in Mumbai

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested comedian Bharti Singh, hours after the anti-drug agency recovered 85.6 grams of Ganja during a raid at her home and production officein Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.

Bharti and her husband Harsh Limbachiya were quested by the NCB earlier today in the alleged dug nexus in Bollywood. During the interrogation, both Bharti and her husband accepted consumption of Ganja.

The examination of Harsh Limbachiya is still underway, the agency reported.

The NCB carried out the raids at Bharti's residence after a drug peddler named her in the probe. This was the latest raid conducted by the NCB in the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood. The agency had earlier conducted a raid at actor Arjun Rampal's residence in Mumbai.

Bharti is popular for her role in 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. She had married Harsh on December 3,2017 and currently lives in Mumbai.

The probe in the alleged drug case in Bollywood was launched after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June. Earlier, the NCB had arrested Rajpur's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for allegedly having links in the case. Rajpur's cook and house help were also arrested later. All those who are accused in the case are currently out on bail.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja