Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who were sent to 14-day judicial custody for possession of cannabis, were granted bail by a Special NDPS court in Mumbai on Monday.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, the couple were granted bail by the court in subject to furnishing bail bond of Rs 15,000 per person.

The two were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday for allegedly consuming cannabis as per the provisions of the NDPS Act 1986. The central agency, which is probing the alleged drug nexus in the Bollywood, informed that 86.5 grams of ganja were recovered from their residence and production house in Mumbai.

Later, the duo on Sunday was sent to judicial custody till December 4 by Mumbai's Esplanade Court.

"Both Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa accepted consuming ganja. Ms Singh was placed under arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Charges of consumption of drugs have been invoked against them," the agency had said.

Meanwhile, the NCB is probing the alleged drug nexus in the Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After Rajput's death, the central agency had arrested his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik along with his cook and house help.

Later, it tightened its noose around the Bollywood and questioned several list A stars and actors, including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakulpreet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor.

Earlier this month, the NCB raided actor Arjun Rampal's residence and interrogated him and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. However, Rampal had denied his involvement in the drug nexus in the showbiz industry, saying he has "nothing to do anything with it".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma