Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Day after arresting comedian Bharti Singh for possession of cannabis, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday morning arrested her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The two now have been taken to a hospital where their medical examination would be conducted.

The central probe agency, which conducted a raid at Singh's residence on Saturday and recovered 86.5 gm Ganja, has informed that the couple has admitted that they were consuming drugs. Reports suggest that the two were arrested by the agency after a drug peddler named them during questioning.

"Both Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa accepted consuming ganja. Ms Singh was placed under arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," the NCB said in a press release.

The central agency has been probing the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The agency had arrested her girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik. Later the agency interrogated other Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakulpreet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor.

Later, the agency questioned actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and raided their residence in Mumbai. The actor, however, denied having links to the drug nexus in Bollywood, saying they will fully cooperate with the agency.

"I am fully cooperating with the investigation. I have nothing to do with drugs. The medicine found at my residence was prescribed. The prescription has been found and handed over," the actor had said.

Talking about Bharti Singh, she has appeared in several TV reality and comedy shows, including the famous 'Kapil Sharma' show. She had married Haarsh Limabchiyaa on December 3, 2017 and stays with her in Mumbai.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma