New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Narcotics Control (NCB), probing the alleged Bollywood drugs case, on Wednesday arrested Bollywood actor Ajaz Khan after interrogating him for over 8 hours. The 41-year-old actor was taken for a medical check-up today morning before the NCB produces him before a court in Mumbai for remand.

"Ajaz Khan is arrested for his connection with Batata Gang. The 4.5 grams of Alprozol tablets were recovered by chance during his house search but he is mainly arrested for his association with Batata Gang", Narcotics Contro Bureau (NCB) officials said after his arrest.

The actor was detained by the NCB on Tuesday evening for questioning after restricted drugs were found from his home in Mumbai. The NCB had taken him into custody at the Mumbai airport upon his arrival from Rajasthan. The agency also conducted raids at two locations in Mumbai in connection with the matter and said that it had found alprazolam tablets from his residence during the searches.

However, Ajaz Khan refuted the claims and said that only 4 sleeping pills were found from his home and they were used by his wife as she has recently suffered a miscarriage. "Only 4 sleeping pills were found at my home. My wife has suffered a miscarriage & is using these pills as antidepressants", Ajaz Khan said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Ajaz Khan's name emerged in the alleged Bollywood drugs case after narcotics peddler Shadab Farooque Shaikh alias Shadab Batata, who was arrested by the NCB last week, revealed about hiss reported involvement in drugs syndicate. Shadab Batata was arrested by the NCB on March 25 and 2 kg of banned mephedrone drug was recovered from him.

This is not the first the 41-year-old actor was arrested. Earlier in April 2020, the actor had been arrested for indulging in acts of defamation, hate speech, and violation of prohibitory orders. He was also arrested by the cybercrime police in July 2019, for creating and uploading 'objectionable' videos on social media.

Khan, who has worked in several Hindi and Telugu films, first got the public attention when he participated in the seventh season of the reality show 'Big Boss', and was often seen falling out with fellow contestants using coarse language and rough behaviour.

Ajaz Khan's arrest came as the NCB tightens the noose in the alleged Bollywood drugs cases with searches, arrests and interrogations in connection with the matter. The anti-narcotics agency's probe started after revelations regarding the usage of drugs in Bollywood were made post late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June last year.

A number of industry A-listers, including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan have been questioned by the NCB during this phase.

