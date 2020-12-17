Narcotics Control Bureau has issued notice to Bollywood director Karan Johar, asking him to explain a viral video shot at a house party allegedly showing several big celebrities consuming drugs

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Narcotics Control Bureau has issued notice to Bollywood director Karan Johar, asking him to explain a viral video shot at a house party allegedly showing several big celebrities consuming drugs. The anti-drug agency has asked Johar to send his response and produce either documents or electronic evidence with regards to the the video, news agency ANI reported.

Back in September, Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa had filed a complaint with the NCB, asking the agency to investigate the 'alleged drug party' organised by Johar last year. The complaint had read names of several popular Bollywood stars including, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, and Shahid Kapoor.

The complaint had been filed at a time when several Bollywood celebrities had come under the radar of NCB in the aftermath of the the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty's arrest in the drug angle related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The NCB had started its investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was probing money laundering angle in Rajput's death, shared some social media chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile phone, hinting at the alleged use of banned drugs.

Johar had earlier termed media reports about consumption of drugs in the said party as "slanderous and malicious".

These slanderous and malicious statements, news articles and news clippings have unnecessarily subjected me, my family and my colleagues, and Dharma Productions, to hatred, contempt and ridicule," Johar said in his statement. "I would like to unequivocally once again state that I do not consume narcotics and I do not promote or encourage consumption of any such substance," he added.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja