New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Actor Rakul Preet Singh has moved Delhi High Court seeking interim direction from court to restrain media from publishing news stories connecting her to the drug probe in Sushant Singh Rajput Case. The matter is likely to come up for hearing in the coming week. The petition filed by advocates, Himanshu Yadav, Aman Hingorani and Shweta Hingorani siught the interim order sought an interim order against media against the media till the time the Narcotics Bureau completes its investigation and files an appropriate report before a competent court.

In the application, she said she was in Hyderbad for a film shoot and on the evning of September 23, she was shocked to see the media reports that NCB had summoned her to appear before it in Mumbai the next morning in connection with the drug case. However, she had not received any summons either on her Hyderbad address or Mumbai address and remained in Hyderabad. The plea claimed that the media started running fake news to the effect that the actress who was in Hyderabad had supposedly reached Mumbai on September 23 evening. It is from the email dated Septmeber 24 from the antri-drugs agency that the petitioner learnt that she has been required to appear in the case, it said.

Earlier, the actor had moved Delhi High court seeking direction not to telecast or publish content on TV channel and other media outlets that slanders or maligns her image. The application claimed that the media continued maliciously broadcast and publish fake news against her. The high court had earlier sought Centre's response on Ms Singh's earlier petition to stop media reports connectiing her with the drug probe.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha