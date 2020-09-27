New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday seized the mobile phones of actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh among others following an interrogation in the drug-related probe in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to the agency, the phones were confiscated in order to gather clues in the drug probe.

Deepika, one of the biggest names of Hindi film industry, was questioned for nearly six hours on Saturday at Evelyn Guest House in Mumbai's Colaba where the anti-drugs agency has set up base. She was reportedly confronted with her manager Karishma Prakash during questioning.

Prakash's WhatsApp chat, purported conversation about drugs with one'D"are on agency's radar. Padukone reached the NCB guest house in Mumbai at 9:50 am and left around 3:50 pm according to news agency PTI. The agency has also seized the cell phones of talent manager Jaya Saha and fashion designer Simon Khambatta. The cellphones have been sent for forensic examination to retrieve deleted chats related to the drug probe.

The anti-drugs agency also sought details from Sara about the cell phone used by her from 2017 to 2018. Earlier, there were report that Deepika's husband and actor Ranveer Singh had also sought NCB's permission to be present during interrogation but the agency clarified it did not receive any such request. The NCB had arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some suspected drug peddlers in widening the drug probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha