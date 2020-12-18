Bollywood Drug Case: In response to NCB's notice over viral party video featuring Bollywood celebrities Karan Johar told NCB that no drug was consumed at the party in question.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after the Narcotics Control Bureau issued a notice to Karan Johar over a viral video featuring several Bollywood celebrities, the filmmaker on Friday maintained in its response that no drug was consumed at the house party in question.

Johar had been asked to send his response and produce either documents or electronic evidence with regards to the the video which showed several celebrities allegedly consuming drugs.

"Johar was asked to give details of the party. Accordingly, the NCB on Friday received a reply from him to the notice In the reply, Johar maintained that no drug was consumed at the party," an official told news agency PTI.

Back in September, Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa had filed a complaint with the NCB, asking the agency to investigate the 'alleged drug party' organised by Johar last year. The complaint had read names of several popular Bollywood stars including, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, and Shahid Kapoor.

Johar had earlier termed media reports about consumption of drugs in the said party as "slanderous and malicious".

These slanderous and malicious statements, news articles and news clippings have unnecessarily subjected me, my family and my colleagues, and Dharma Productions, to hatred, contempt and ridicule," Johar said in his statement. "I would like to unequivocally once again state that I do not consume narcotics and I do not promote or encourage consumption of any such substance," he added.

Several Bollywood celebrities have come under the radar of the NCB in the past few months. The Anti-drug agency had started its investigation after the Enforcement Directorare (ED) shared some social media chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile phone, hinting at the alleged use of banned drugs.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja