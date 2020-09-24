A report by Dainik Jagran has claimed that Deepika Padukone will appear before NCB on September 25 while Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will appear before the agency on September 26.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Actress Rakul Preet Singh, whose name has surfaced in the Bollywood drug case, has confirmed that she has recieved a summon from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The actress, who has reached Mumbai from Hyderabad, will likely appear before the agency on Friday.

Rakul -- who has been issued a summon along with Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor -- had earlier denied receiving a summon by the NCB. The central probe agency, however, claimed that they have not received a response from the actress, adding that she will not appear before it on Thursday.

"Her summons was issued and she was contacted through various platforms including the phone no available. There has been no response so far from her," India Today quoted NCB official KPS Malhotra as saying.

Deepika Padukone, who is in Goa for a film shoot, is reportedly having discussions with her lawyers on how to respond to the NCB summon. A News18 report suggests that Deepika has called off her shoot will likely return to Mumbai on Thursday.

Designer Simone Khambata appears before NCB

Fashion designer Simone Khambata, on the other hand, appeared before the NCB on Thursday for questioning in the Bollywood drug case. Khambata reached at the NCB office at Colaba at around 9.30 am. Apart from Khambata, talent manager Shruti Modi will also appear before the agency on Thursday.

How did the probe begin?

The NCB, which was investigating the drug angle in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, has now widened its investigation and asked some 'A-list' celebrities of the Mumbai film industry, to "join the probe". It has now summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, for questioning.

Sushant, 34, had committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma