Bollywood Drug Case: The NCB had raided Nadiadwala's house in Mumbai on Sunday, following which his wife was arrested.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday evening arrested renowned film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife. The central probe agency, which raided Nadiadwala's house in Mumbai on Sunday, said that some drugs have been recovered and his wife has been arrested after questioning.

"On Saturday, we conducted a major strike in Western Mumbai and Navi Mumbai where we recovered ganja in commercial quantity, Mephedrone, and other different drugs. We also intercepted five peddlers and based on that we conducted and recovered some drugs today morning from his house which was supposed to be part of the same seizure," Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB, Mumbai was quoted as saying by India.com.

Earlier in the day, news agency ANI reported that the NCB raided five locations -- Malad, Andheri, Lokhandwala, Kharghar and Koparkhairane -- in Mumbai and seized six kilograms of Ganja, some Charas and Mephedrone.

"One alleged drug peddler has been arrested after the agency after raids at five locations including Andheri and Kharghar areas on the intervening night of November 7-8," ANI quoted NCB sources as saying.

The central probe agency has launched a probe and is investigating the alleged drug racket in the Bollywood, following the links in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. The NCB has so far questioned Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in the case.

The NCB has also questioned Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash in the drug case. He was summoned by the probe agency on October 28 after it allegedly recovered 1.7 gm of hashish during a search at her residence in Mumbai.

However, Prakash, fearing an arrest, has an anticipatory bail application before the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court. The court has adjourned the matter and will continue the hearing on November 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma