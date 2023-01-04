'Bogus': PIB Refutes Claims Of Lockdown, Closure Of Schools And Colleges Amid Covid-19 Surge

Covid -19 cases around the world are increasing rapidly and the same phenomenon has alerted India and our govt has passed several curbs keeping that corona surge in mind. However, under the pretext of the covid-19 surge, a notice was circulated that suggested that the centre will announce close schools. Now, the government fact-check, Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checker on Tuesday has refuted such claims.

As per the claim, the government has announced the closure of schools and colleges for the next 15 days. The PIB fact-checker has debunked this claim and clarified that the announcement was bogus.

PIB took to Twitter and said: “Many news is being shared on social media claiming that due to #Covid19, there will be a lockdown in the country and schools/colleges will remain closed.” "All these claims are bogus,” it added.

Meanwhile, the world especially China, US and several other countries is seeing a surge in covid cases and it has alarmed different nation to announce restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Also, India on Wednesday, January 4, logged 175 new Covid cases as the active caseload declined to 2,570, according to the Union Health Ministry. The active caseload declined by 12 in a day and now comprises 0.01 per cent of the total infections.

India has also made negative RT-PCR report mandatory for international arrivals in part of the country. Also, students of Lucknow citi must note that schools in Lucknow have been ordered shut in view of the cold wave and in states including Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi, schools are closed for winter vacation.