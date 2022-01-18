New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Monday dismissed the claims of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind - a terror outfit affiliated to Al-Qaeda - regarding the Ghazipur Mandi bomb scare and called them "bogus". However, senior officials of the Delhi Police Special Cell have said that they still probing whether the group is responsible for the terror attack attempt.

"During social media monitoring, we have come across a letter with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind claiming responsibility for the attempted attack. This group is relatively a newer outfit. We haven't found any authentic source to the note so far," news agency ANI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

"The letter doing rounds on social media also mentioned that it was due to some technical error that the device did not explode. But it does not mean that the same will happen even the next time," the official added.

On Friday, a bag full of explosives was recovered from the Ghazipur flower market after which the area was cordoned off and a National Security Guard (NSG) team was deployed to defuse the improvised explosive device (IED).

On Monday, the NSG informed the Delhi Police that the IED had a timer device, along with RDX, ammonium nitrate, a 9-volt battery and iron pieces.

"Ammonium Nitrate and RDX were the components used to manufacture the IED recovered from Ghazipur market. NSG submitted a detailed analysis report of the IED components to Delhi Police on the same day the explosive was recovered," NSG Director General MA Ganapathy told ANI.

The recovery of the IED has left the Delhi Police and other security agencies in a tizzy as it was considered as a big security threat ahead of Republic Day celebrations slated to be held in the national capital on January 26.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma