'Bogus And False': AAP Hits Back After Oppn Alleges Bhagwant Mann Deplaned For Being Drunk

THE AAM Aadmi Party on Monday slammed the opposition parties for spreading 'canards' against Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann alleging that he was deplaned from a Delhi-bound flight at the Frankfurt airport as he was “drunk”.

AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang called the allegations “baseless and bogus”, and accused the rival parties of indulging in negative propaganda to defame the chief minister.

“The allegations are baseless, bogus and false,” Kang said and alleged that the opposition parties were spreading canards against the chief minister as they cannot digest the fact that he was working hard to get investments into the state.

The statement from AAP came after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that Mann was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight because of being in an inebriated state.

“Disturbing media reports quoting co-passengers say Pb CM @BhagwantMann was deplaned from Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk. And it led to a 4-hour flight delay. He missed AAP's national convention. These reports have embarrassed & shamed Punjabis all over the globe,” he tweeted.

Disturbing media reports quoting co-passengers say Pb CM @BhagwantMann was deplaned from Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk. And it led to a 4-hour flight delay. He missed AAP's national convention. These reports have embarrassed & shamed Punjabis all over the globe.1/2 pic.twitter.com/QxFN44IFAE — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) September 19, 2022

Badal, in a subsequent tweet also expressed shock at the state government's lack of response to the situation.

“Shockingly, Pb govt is mum over these reports involving their CM @BhagwantMann @ArvindKejriwal needs to come clean on this issue. Govt of India must step in as this involves Punjabi & national pride. If he was deplaned, GoI must raise the issue with its German counterpart,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition of Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Badal also sought an inquiry into the matter. He said if the reports about deplaning of Mann were right, it would be an embarrassment for the whole nation.

Mann returned from his eight-day trip from Germany on Monday where he had gone to attract investments.

During his visit to Berlin, chief minister Mann asked leading German company Verbio Group to explore future collaboration opportunities with the state in the renewable energy sector.

While outlining his vision and policies for the development of the industrial ecosystem, Mann asked the Verbio Group to expand their partnership with Punjab and build new product verticals in the State.

Meanwhile, the Verbio Group also talked about their future expansion plans in the State and expressed appreciation for the assistance provided by the Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion (Invest Punjab) in the project's execution.