Bogtui Killings Accused Allegedly Dies By Suicide In CBI Custody; Family Protests, TMC Demands Probe

A DAY after the prime accused Lalan Sheikh in the Bogtui village case was found hanging at CBI campsite, locals and his family members on Tuesday staged a protest at Rampurhat CBI camp in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

The protesters, which included several villagers who had gathered outside the investigation agency's headquarters at Rampurhat since the morning, held placards that said: "Go Back CBI".

According to the police officer, adequate personnel have been deployed in the area and the protests are being held in a "peaceful" way.

Sheikh had been in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody since the agency arrested him on December 4 from Jharkhand where he had been hiding since March this year. On Monday he was found hanging inside a bathroom at the CBI campsite after being taken to the incident site in CBI custody, a senior CBI official said.

The incident took place at around 4.30 pm when CRPF jawans were guarding the site office at that time. Sheikh went to a bathroom and when he did not come out for long, the staff went inside to check and they found him hanging, a CBI officer, as quoted by news agency ANI, stated.

Earleir on March 21, eight persons were burnt alive after huts were set ablaze at Bogtui village. The violence took place after the murder of a local Trinamool functionary, Bhadu Sheikh. Following the case, the Calcutta High Court on March 25 ordered an investigation to be handed over to the CBI.

Earlier today, TMC leader Madan Mitra demanded an inquiry into the demise of Lalan Sheikh. He has also raised questions about the role of the central investigating agencies.

"A serious enquiry should be conducted into the death of Lalan Sheikh," said Mitra. "If people have any problem with an investigation, they demand a CBI enquiry. But, if the prime accused is found hanging in CBI custody, how will the people have faith in the agency?" asked Mitra who is the Kamarhati MLA, ANI reported.

Further blaming the BJP for the plot, the TMC leader alleged that opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh had mentioned that something will occur in Bengal in December and that Suvendu Adhikari had specifically mentioned the date as December 12.

