Washington | Jagran News Desk: Boeing is all set to pitch its F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet to the Indian Navy. The US aerospace major is planning to despatch two of the fighter jets to Goa this summer for operational demonstrations.

According to vice president of Boeing's India Business Development, Alain Garcia, the aircraft has been specifically designed from its inception for carrier operations, can operate from the Indian Navy aircraft carriers and will meet or exceed the STOBAR performance requirements of the Indian Navy.

STOBAR (short take-off but arrested recovery or short take-off, barrier-arrested recovery) is a system used for the launch and recovery of aircraft from the deck of an aircraft carrier.

"This has been proven by our successful ski-jump tests conducted in 2020 and extensive simulation studies. Additionally, we will also prove that further with operational demonstrations in India in May and June," Garcia told PTI in an interview.

With India aiming to strengthen its defence capabilities, Boeing has been in talks with its defence customers in India about F/A-18 Super Hornet, P-8I, F-15EX, KC-46 tanker for aerial refuelling and ISR capabilities, he said.

"I really believe the F/A-18 Super Hornet Block III will be a transformative capability for the Indian Navy, the way the P-8I has been...and also the impact that it will have on the aerospace industry," Garcia argued.

The senior Boeing executive, who is headed to India for his new assignment in the next few weeks, argued that with the Super Hornet, the Indian Navy will get a proven, multi-role and carrier-compatible fighter while benefiting from the investments, upgrades and knowledge that comes from the US Navy's extensive naval aviation ecosystem.

The US Navy operates more than 800 Super Hornets and EA-18 Growlers, the electronic attack version of the F/A-18.

"With the latest Block III configuration, the Super Hornet is suited to protect India's maritime interests, and we anticipate the Super Hornet and P-8I will open up opportunities for greater interoperability between the two navies for a secure Indo-Pacific," he said.

According to Garcia, with a rapid technology insertion plan, the Super Hornet Block III will outpace threats for decades to come.

"The Block III Super Hornet comes with advanced networking and open architecture design that allow it to work jointly with the Indian Navy's P-8I and other US-origin assets and rapidly accept new technology to stay ahead of emerging threats.

"And lastly, the Super Hornet has an affordable acquisition cost and also costs less per flight hour to operate than any other tactical aircraft in the US forces inventory, including single engine fighters. This is possible because the fighter is designed for ease of maintainability and offers impressive durability," he argued.

F/A-18 Super Hornet Key Specs

Empty Weight: 32,100 lb (14,552 kg)

Max Takeoff Weight: 66,000 lb (29,937 kg)

Thrust: Each engine up to 17,000 lbs

Speed: Mach 1.6

Carrier Bringback Payload: F/A-18E: 9,900 lb (4,491 kg) | F/A-18F: 9,000 lb (4,082 kg)

Super Hornet Capabilities

Confirm Fuel Tanks: Longer range with low-drag, conformal fuel tanks. The shoulder-mounted tanks can carry 3,500 pounds of fuel and reduce drag, allowing the aircraft to operate longer, do faster and/or carry more weight.

Advanced Cockpit System: This includes a new 10x19 inch touchscreen display, providing the pilot with the capability to see, track and target multiple long-range targets generated by the common tactical picture.

Block II IRST: Long-range detection with Infrared Seach and Track that can detect threats without having to depend on radar which may be jammed, generating a multi-ship, common tactical picture at long range, allowing the Super Hornet to operate as a smart sensor node on the network.

Advanced Network Infrastructure: Enhanced network capability with a system that improves computing power (DTP-N), network throughput (TTNT) and sensor/platform integration, allowing large amounts of data on and off the airplane. It also has the increased ability to receive targeting information from other platforms.

New 10,000 Hour Life Airframe: 4,000 additional hours by incorporating design changes into production aircraft based on lessons learned from the Service Life Analysis Program.

(F/A-18 Super Hornet Specs and Capabilities - As mentioned on Boeing.com)

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta