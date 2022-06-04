New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Deodrant brand 'Layer'r' has landed itself in some legal trouble after two of its advertisement have come under fire with social media users on Friday saying that it 'promotes raper' culture. Now, on Saturday, the information and broadcasting (I&B) ministry ordered the suspension of controversial deodorant advertisements by the brand for their new body spray product 'shot'. Social media platforms including Twitter and YouTube have been asked to take down the controversial body spray ad.

"Information and Broadcasting Ministry orders suspension of controversial deodorant advertisement. An inquiry is being held as per the advertising code," news agency ANI tweeted.

I&B Ministry asks Twitter, YouTube to take down "derogatory (Layer'r Shot) ad circulating on social media." pic.twitter.com/9aFUlKf97z — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022

Further, as per the Standards Council of India, an inquiry is being held regarding the matter. Several social media users took to their social media handles and said that these kinds of ads are promoting rape culture in the country. The advertisements were the first broadcast during the first Test match between England and New Zealand.

"(Layer'r Shot) Deodorant advertisement blatantly promotes the rape mentality in the country. We've issued notice to Delhi Police that FIR must be registered & ad must be immediately taken down from all platforms," the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Both the ads by the brand depicts women in 'tough and weird spot' as the men in the ad can be seen making suggestive comments, making women scared that she will be sexually harassed by them.

A lot of social media users took to their social media handles and expressed their anger over the ad.

"How does this kind of ad get approved, sick and outright disgusting. Is @layerr_shot full of perverts?" wrote one user.

"Whoever ideated, wrote, produced, acted in, and approved the new Layer'r Shot ads, shame on each one of you," wrote another Twitter user.

The first ad shows a couple in a bedroom when four of the guy's friends enter the room and ask the girl's boyfriend, “Shot maara lagta hai (Seems you took the shot)?" Later, the boyfriend leaves the woman in shock as he replies that he did. One of them then rolls up his sleeves and begins to approach the bed saying, “Ab humari baari (Now it's our turn).” This brings down the chills in the spine of the women. However, the guy goes ahead and grabs the bottle of perfume from the dresser.

On the other hand, the second ad is shot in a grocery store, where a bunch of men is having a conversation while standing behind a woman. The conversation makes the woman uncomfortable, making her feel that she will get sexually harassed by the guys. However, it turns out that the boys were just talking about the perfume 'shot'.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen