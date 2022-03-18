Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: The body of Indian medical student Naveen Shekarappa Guanagoidarm, who lost his life in a shelling attack in Ukraine, will arrive in India on Monday, March 21, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed in a statement on Friday.

An earlier statement by Karnataka Chief Minister had stated that the mortal remains of deceased Indian student will reach Bengaluru on Sunday, March 20. The statement was later updated to assert that Naveen Shekarappa's body is scheduled to reach Bengaluru on Monday, March 21 at 3:00 AM.

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagouda has been India’s first tragic casualty in the ongoing military offensive in Ukraine. His relative said that Naveen lost his life as he stepped out of a bunker to procure some ration.

Not long before stepping out of his bunker for groceries, Naveen had reportedly spoken to his father, Shekar Gowda, and had told him that there was no food or water left in the bunker he had been hiding in with a few others.

Allegations had also cropped up against the local BJP MP that he did not respond to the SOS calls from the stranded students, a charge denied by the elected representative, news agency PTI had reported.

Naveen was a final year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University. He was from Karnataka's Haveri and lived near a prominent government building that wasbombed by Russian soldiers.

More to follow...

Posted By: Mukul Sharma