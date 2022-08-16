Bobby Kataria In Legal Trouble For Allegedly Smoking On Plane; Delhi Police Registers Case

Delhi police on Tuesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the social media influencer Bobby Kataria in connection with an old video where he was seen smoking on a SpiceJet flight.

The video was shared widely on the internet recently where Gurugram-based Kataria can be seen lighting up and smoking a cigarette inside a plane. According to the reports, the video was shot in January inside a Delhi-bound SpiceJet aircraft while he was returning from Dubai. The video even summoned the attention of Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and he ordered a probe into the incident.

"Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour," tweeted Scindia.

Additionally, the airline carrier, SpiceJet, in its response to the video said that the issue was probed, and necessary action was taken into the matter. The passenger was put on a No Flying list by the airline for 15 days in February this year, said SpiceJet said in a statement.

"The matter had been investigated thoroughly in January 2022 when the video was brought to our notice and a complaint had been filed by the airline with the Udyog Vihar police station in Gurugram. The video, the investigation had revealed, was shot on January 20 while passengers were boarding the flight SG 706 scheduled to operate from Dubai to Delhi," the statement added.

It further said that the matter came to the airline's notice on January 24, 2022, through social media posts.

"The matter was referred to the Internal Committee constituted as per the provisions of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) on the handling of unruly passengers (not consisting of any SpiceJet employee). The said the passenger was put on a no flying list by the airline for 15 days in February 2022," the statement added.

Meanwhile, defending himself, Kataria said that the video in question is an old video shot in Dubai.

"The video in which I was seen smoking is not a normal airplane, it was a dummy plane and that was a part of my shooting in Dubai. I want to ask everyone; how can a lighter make its way into an airplane? It would be detected by a scanner. A cigarette still one can carry, but not a lighter. It was shot in 2019 or 2020," said Kataria.

Earlier, the Uttrakhand police also Kataria for another video in which he can be seen blocking the road in Dehradun and consuming liquor. The case was registered under section 342/336/290/510 IPC and 67 of the IT Act. In the video, Kataria can be seen sitting on a chair in the middle of a road and consuming alcohol. Shot by one of his aides, the video has background music playing which says, “Roads apne baap ki."

Meanwhile, speaking about the same the social media influencer said that the video is not from Uttarakhand.

"I do not even remember when was it recorded and even that must have been a part of my shoot, I did not consume alcohol and that video is not from Uttarakhand," he added.