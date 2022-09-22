Bobby Kataria Gets Anticipatory Bail In Smoking Inside SpiceJet Plane Case

SOCIAL Media influencer Bobby Kataria was granted anticipatory bail on Thursday by a Delhi court in connection to an FIR registered against him for allegedly smoking on board during his journey from Dubai to Delhi on the complaint of Spice Jet Ltd.

The Principal District and Sessions Dharmesh Sharma granted bail to Kataria and directed him to join the office on September 27.

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa has vehemently argued that according to section 5 (A) of the Suppression of Unlawful act against the safety of civil Aviation Act,1982 Delhi Police has no power to investigate or even invoke section 3(1)(c), as that power has been specifically given to authority under central government notification in the official gazette. Suppression of Unlawful acts against the safety of the civil Aviation Act 1982 has been mentioned in the schedule of the NIA Act,2008.

Kataria's lawyer further submitted that the power to invoke the questioned act is only of NIA. He further added that the Delhi Police has invoked this act without any authority, which is impermissible in law. Ld. Senior Counsel prayed that anticipatory bail should be granted to the applicant as no offence is made out against the applicant/accused.

Meanwhile, the police informed that Kataria was on the run since a case has been registered against him.

Earlier, in August, Delhi police received a complaint against Kataria from Spice Jet manager Jasbir Singh, who had requested to take action against Kataria for violation of security and safety measures onboard the flight. It was alleged that Kataria had uploaded pictures and videos from his social media accounts wherein he was seen with a lighter and smoking a cigarette on board Spice Jet flight no. SG-706, dated January 21, 2022.

This came after a video went viral in August n which Kataria was seen smoking a cigarette during a flight. The video was said to be shot in January. However, following a complaint by the airline manager, Delhi Police booked Kataria under section 3(1)(C ) of The Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act 1982.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)