However, no official confirmation has been shared on how many people were on the boat when it overturned.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident reported from Rajasthan, at least 6 people lost their lives and nearly 12 people are missing after a boat carrying over 40 devotees to a temple in Bundi district of Rajasthan capsized in the Chambal river on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place near the Dhibri Chambal area under the Khatoli police station limits of Kota. The police said that at least 25 people have been rescued from the spot and operations to rescue the missing is underway.

According to a media report, local people jumped into the river for the rescue before the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force reached the spot to carry out the rescue operations. Six bodies have been pulled out of the water. The villagers on the boat were crossing from one bank to the other.

“A boat carrying over 40 devotees to a temple in Indergarh area of Bundi district capsized in Chambal river under Khatoli police station of Kota district at around 8.45 am on Wednesday,” Superintendent of Police, Kota Rural, Sharad Choudhary told news agency PTI.

Around 20-25 people are reported to have managed to swim to the shore or have been rescued, while 10-12 people are reported missing, the SP said, adding that he and the Kota district collector were on the way to the spot.

According to locals, 40–50 people, including women and children, had left for the Kamleshwar Mahadev temple in Indergarh area of Bundi district from villages in Khatoli police station area on Wednesday morning.

After the incident was reported, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed condolences to the bereaved families of those who died in the accident.

"The incident of a boat overturning near the Chambal in Kota is unfortunate. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the accident," Ashok Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

He also said he has spoken with officials in Kota and instructed for relief to be given to the affected families from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. He also said that operations to rescue those who are still missing are underway.

