New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a gruesome incident, 1 died while several others are missing and feared dead after a boat capsized in Naugachhia area of Bhagalpur in poll-bound Bihar. According to news agency ANI, over 100 people were on board the boat when it turned upside down in Ganga river.

Bihar: Several people missing after a boat capsized in Naugachhia area of Bhagalpur earlier today. There were over 100 people on board the boat, rescue and search operation underway. pic.twitter.com/2pre5AtBwW — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

The State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) has reached the spot and started the rescue and search operations. As per a report by Dainik Bhaskar, one person died in the accident while 11 people managed to swim out of the river. After the news broke out, local villagers crowded the spot. The injured were taken to a nearby Primary Health Care (PHC) and the SDRF team is trying to search the missing people.

The incident took place when labourers and farmers were travelling to Gopalpur Tirtanga Ghat in Naugachhia for farming activities. The boat overturned due to a large number of people on board. Many managed to swim to the shore of Ganga river and saved their lives while many others were feared drowned in the river. Rescue operations are underway and the SDRF team, with the help of local swimmers are trying to find the drowned people.

Posted By: Talib Khan