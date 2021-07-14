The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start inoculating pregnant women against the Coronavirus from tomorrow onwards (Thursday, July 15). The vaccination for pregnant women will start in 35 centers across Mumbai.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start inoculating pregnant women against the Coronavirus from tomorrow onwards (Thursday, July 15). The vaccination for pregnant women will start in 35 centers across Mumbai. This decision has been taken after a recommendation from the COVID-19 task force.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry had announced that pregnant women are eligible to get the COVID-19 shot in India against the deadly virus. The decision was taken in consultation with the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI). All the states and Union Territories were asked to implement the decision and vaccinate pregnant women in their areas under the ongoing National Covid-19 Vaccination Program.

Why should you get vaccinated?

Issuing guidelines for the same the ministry also informed as per studies the Covid-19 infection during pregnancy may result in rapid deterioration of health and increased risk of severe diseases that can affect fetus too.

"The matter has been examined by domain knowledge experts based on the evidence that indicate that pregnant women are at an increased risk for severe illness from Covid-19 compared to non-pregnant women in case they get infected. Further, pregnant women with Covid-19 infection are at an increased risk for preterm birth and other adverse pregnancy outcomes including higher chances of neonatal morbidity," the ministry said.

Emphasising the need for pregnant women to get vaccinated as soon as possible, NTAGI Chief NK Arora also said that vaccination against the COVID-19 virus can save both pregnant women and the child. He also told that the vaccine is absolutely safe for pregnant women.

“Pregnant women can take the vaccine at any time since detection of the pregnancy. It does not seem that the vaccine will have any ill-effect on the child growing up in the mother’s womb. If the mother develops immunity, it will be passed on to the foetus. One in 10 lakh women have experienced bleeding or formation of clots," he said.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha