New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: BMC Joint Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar mistakenly drank hand sanitiser, instead of water, while presenting the civil body's annual education budget in Mumbai on Wednesday. A video, which has gone viral on social media, shows Pawar taking a sip from a hand sanitiser bottle, before immediately realising the mistake and spitting it out.

Pawar then took a sip from the water bottle and rushed to the washroom. He told media afterwards that the bottles of hand sanitisers and water kept at the table looked identical and that he realised the mistake before gulping down the sanitiser. A video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI.

"I thought that I should drink water before starting my speech so I lifted the bottle and drank. Bottles of water and hand sanitiser kept there, were similar. As soon as I drank it, I realised the mistake and did not guilt it all the way down," he said. Watch the video here:

#WATCH: BMC Joint Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar accidentally drinks from a bottle of hand sanitiser, instead of a bottle of water, during the presentation of Budget in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/MuUfpu8wGT — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021

Pawar returned to the table and read out the education budget of the BMC. The incident comes two days after 12 minor were administered sanitiser instead of polio vaccine drops in Maharashtra's Yavatmal. "Twelve children, under five years of age, were given hand sanitiser drops instead of polio vaccine in Yavatmal. They were admitted to the hospital and are doing fine now. A health worker, doctor, and an ASHA worker will be suspended. An investigation is underway," Yavatmal District Council Chief Executive officer Shrikrishna Panchal told the agency.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja