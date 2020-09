The Bombay High Court on Monday asked actor Kangana Ranaut to prove her claim that Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut used abusive langauge against her.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Bombay High Court on Monday asked actor Kangana Ranaut to prove her claim that Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut used abusive language against her. A bench comprising Justices J Kathawalla and RI Chagla asked Kangana's counsel Adv Birendra Saraf to play the video clip containing the purported statement of Sanjay Raut.











Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha