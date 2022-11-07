Block Twitter Accounts Of Congress, Orders Bengaluru Court Over 'Copyright Violations'

A Bengaluru court on Monday ordered Twitter to temporarily block the Twitter handles of the Indian National Congress and Bharat Jodo Yatra in a copyright infringement suit filed by MRT Music.

(File photo)

It has been alleged that the handles were illegally using sound recordings from the film KGF-Chapter 2.

The FIR was registered in the Yashwanthpur police station under the provisions of Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code against Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, Supriya of Congress.

The court ruled that prima facie materials established that if the alleged illegal use of sound tracks was done, the plaintiff would suffer an irreparable injury, and the same would be done for encouraging piracy at large.

"Plaintiff has specifically produced CD showing the side by side file i.e., original version of his copyrighted work with that of the illegally synchronized version. These prima facie materials available before this court at this stage establishes that if same is encouraged plaintiff who is in the business of acquiring cinematography films, songs, music albums etc., will be put to irreparable injury and further same leads to encouraging the piracy at large," the Court stated.

The court has also ordered to take down three links from the platform and further asked to block its Twitter handles, both INC and Bharat Jodo Yatra.