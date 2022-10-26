Blessing In Disguise: Cyclone Sitrang Aided In Dispersal Of Air Pollution Resulting In Improved AQI

CYCLONE Sitrang, which crossed the Bangladesh coast on Monday, is seen as a blessing in disguise as it helped strengthen winds over northwest India and aided the dispersal of air pollution that occurred due to Diwali festivities and pollution due to stubble burning of crops.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) director general M Mohapatra said a trough in the westerlies (elongated region of relatively low atmospheric pressure, often associated with weather systems) also caused the remnant of the cyclone to move in a north-northeasterly direction. He further said that whenever a cyclone passes, north-westerly winds also pick up as the cyclone pulls winds towards the system.

"Cold and stronger winds can be felt all over northwest India. That is one of the reasons we are not seeing calm atmospheric conditions this year after Diwali. But we are heading towards winter. So these conditions will change gradually and we can see calm, colder days ahead," Mohapatra, as quoted by Hindustan Times, said.

Cyclone Sitrang passed the Bangladesh coast as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph turbulent to 100 kmph and continued to move north-northeastwards and reduced into a deep depression in the early hours of Tuesday. It reduced further into a depression and a well-marked low-pressure area over Bangladesh and adjoining Meghalaya. Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh recorded heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

Despite having strict bans on bursting firecrackers, people in Delhi and other parts of the country burst crackers which resulted in the deterioration of air quality. Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 303 in the very poor category on Tuesday compared to 462 last year on November 5, a day after Diwali. Most towns and cities in northwest India, particularly the Indo-Gangetic plains, recorded severe air last year.

Meanwhile, Skymet Weather Services Vice-President Mahesh Palawat said that the air pollution accumulation depends largely on the weather. "There has been a reduction in air pollution sources like firecrackers also but Sitrang played a very important role," Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.

He said when cyclonic circulation forms in the Bay of Bengal, it pulls the winds towards its core which happened on Monday so the northwesterly strengthened. "Now the low-pressure area from the weakened cyclone has moved to northeast India. It will gradually dissipate. Northwesterly winds will continue over north India but the flow will normalise."

Authorities in Delhi-NCR and adjoining states also took measures such as mechanical and vacuum-based sweeping of roads, using dust suppressants on roads, stopped the use of diesel generator sets under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) before the air quality deteriorated to very poor category.

VK Soni, a scientist who is part of a panel on GRAP, said, unlike in previous years, the wind was not calm. "There was 5 to 6 kmph wind speed on Monday night and 10 to 15 kmph wind speed on Tuesday. Winds are helping with the dispersal of pollutants."