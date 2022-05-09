Mohali | Jagran News Desk: An explosion took place at the headquarters of the intelligence wing of the Punjab Police in Mohali Monday night, sources said as quoted by PTI. As per reports, the explosion was heard after an RPG (Rocket Propanel Grenade) was thrown in the premise. However, the grenade did not explode, the police said.

There was no report of injury to anyone so far, they said. Police have cordoned off the area. Senior officials of the Punjab Police reached the spot and the forensic teams have been called.

"A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45pm. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called," the Mohali Police said.

Punjab | A blast occurred outside the Intelligence Department building of Punjab Police in Mohali. The police have cordoned off the area around the office. pic.twitter.com/5sOPC7yJrP — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

This comes after at least four suspected Khalistani terrorists were caught by the Haryana Police on Thursday afternoon near a toll plaza in Karnal. The police, in a statement, said that the four accused have been identified as Gurpreet, Amandeep, Parminder, and Bhupinder, adding that explosives and other arms were recovered from them.

All the four men hail from Punjab, the police said, adding that Harvinder Singh, a Pakistan-based man, has taken part in terrorist activities and has sent two consignments already.

The four men, acting as couriers, were transporting the arms and ammunition in an Innova vehicle and were headed to Adilabad in Telangana, the police said while adding that a first information report (FIR) has been registered against them. (With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha