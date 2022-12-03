Two Killed, Several Injured In Blast At TMC Leader's House In Bengal's East Medinipur

The blast took place near Contai town where TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to address a public meeting on Saturday. (ANI Images)

AT LEAST two people were killed while several others sustained injuries in a blast that occurred at the residence of Trinamool Congress booth president Rajkumar Manna in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal on Friday night. The blast took place just a day ahead of TMC leader and CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee's visit to the district today.

According to area officer-in-charge Kajal Datta, two bodies have been recovered from the spot and the police are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased. The incident took place at around 11:15 pm last night in the Bhupatinagar area, only 1.5 km from Contai town where TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to address a public meeting on Saturday.

Wb | A blast occurred at residence of TMC booth president Rajkumar Manna in Arjun Nagar area under Bhupati Nagar PS in Purba Medinipur limits last night. Injuries reported. Party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to hold a public rally in Contai today. pic.twitter.com/1ynqX7G6S3 — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2022

"The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday and two bodies were recovered on Saturday morning. A few others are injured. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway but the impact was so powerful that the mud house with a thatched roof was blown off in the incident," the senior police officer, as quoted by PTI, said, adding a forensic team has reached the spot to collect samples.

The blast started a political storm in West Bengal with BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh accusing TMC of the incident. Ghosh said that "under TMC only bomb-making industry is flourishing in the state." Meanwhile, senior CPI-M leader Sujan Chakraborty questioned the silence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the incident.

However, the TMC dismissed all allegations and said that it is very easy for the opposition to blame the ruling dispensation without any evidence.