After the blast, the Nainital police have cordoned off the area and are investigating the matter. District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, who was present on the spot, said that the cause of the blast could only be ascertained after the probe.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Day after another bomb attack on West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh’s residence, another explosion took place at BJP leader’s house in Uttarakhand on Tuesday night. A loud explosion took place at the residence of Nainital BJP District President Pradeep Bisht’s house in Hiranagar. Due to the massive explosion, the doors and the windows of his house were damaged, however, no casualty or injury has been reported in the incident.

Pradeep Bisht lives in front of a park in Hiranagar of the Haldwani Police Station area. According to the police, there was a loud bang at around 12.30 pm after which windows and doors of the ground floor of his residence were uprooted and fell away. The wall of one room was also badly damaged.

Chief Minister ordered an inquiry:

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took cognizance of the incident and talked to the district president by ordering an inquiry to the DIG. Meanwhile, Pradeep Bisht said that nothing is clear yet about the cause of the blast. The situation will be clear only after investigation.

Meanwhile, SP City expressed the possibility of a lightning strike on the house. But the conditions and the weather at the scene were raising questions about his claim. Had the lightning struck, there would have been damage on the first floor of the house as well. But that hasn't happened. Only the ground floor rooms of the house have been damaged.

People around the district president's house told that there was a loud explosion late in the night. It felt like a bomb had exploded. When everyone came out, the doors and windows of the ground floor of Pradeep Bisht's residence had fallen on the road. Anticipating something untoward, a crowd gathered towards his house. But his entire family including the district president was found safe.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan