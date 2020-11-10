In wake of the increasing pollution levels and deteriorating air quality, the UP government has banned the sale and use of all types of firecrackers in NCR till November 30.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a ban on the sale and use of all types crackers in the NCR from today (November 10) midnight to November 30-December 1 midnight, in wake of the increasing pollution levels across the state and NCR. The government also said that the order will be reviewed after the completion of this time period.

The NCR region where the Uttar Pradesh government has banned the sale and use of all types of firecrackers include, Muzaffarnagar, Agra, Varanasi, Meerut, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Baghpat and Bulandshahr.

However, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state has also said that only green firecrackers can be sold and used in the districts with 'moderate' or better air quality.

Posted By: Talib Khan