New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's lawyer, Hastimal Saraswat on Tuesday requested the District and Sessions court in Jodhpur to allow the 53-year-old actor, convicted in Blackbuck poaching cases, to remain absent citing coronavirus pandemic after Salman Khan failed to appear before the court for the hearing in the case.

In his application, Hastimal requested the court that Salman Khan should be permitted to remain absent for the hearing in wake of the rising coronavirus cases in Rajasthan and other parts of the country. Accepting the request, the District and Sessions Court had adjourned the hearing till January 16 but noted that Hum Sath Sath Hain actor should remain present on the next date of hearing.

For the uninitiated, Salman Khan has already failed 15 times to appear for the hearing in the blackbuck poaching case. During the nine months of coronavirus pandemic, the actor had already filed an apology in the court five times for not appearing for the hearing in the court.

Salman Khan was to appear in court for the hearing in two cases related to the blackbuck poaching case and one related to the Arms Act. But his lawyer said that Salman Khan lives in Mumbai and the deadly pathogen has dilapidated the situation in Mumbai and Rajasthan. In such a situation, Salman should be given permission to remain absent for the hearing.

It is noteworthy that in this case, Jodhpur trial court convicted Salman Khan on 5 April 2018 and sentenced him to 5 years of imprisonment. At the same time, co-accused actors Saif Ali Khan, actress Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam were acquitted, giving the benefit of the doubt. At that time Salman was arrested and kept in Jodhpur jail for 3 days. However, he was granted bail. The court, however, had said that the actor would need its permission if he wants to travel abroad while out on bail.

Salman was acquitted in the Arms Act case, however, the state government challenged the order to acquit him. Salman, meanwhile, also challenged the sentence of 5 years in the High Court. Both these cases were to be heard on Tuesday.

Posted By: Talib Khan