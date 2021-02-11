The Jodhpur District and Sessions court on Thursday dismissed a plea filed by the Rajasthan government against actor Salman Khan for alleged submission of a false affidavit related to his arms licence in the court in 2003.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Jodhpur District and Sessions court on Thursday dismissed a plea filed by the Rajasthan government against actor Salman Khan for alleged submission of a false affidavit related to his arms licence in the court in 2003, news agency ANI reported.

In June 2019, a lower court had absolved Khan of the allegations of filing a fase affidavit, following which the Rajasthan government had filed an appeal against the order in the Jodhpur District and Sessions court.

Yesterday, Khan had apologised for mistakenly submitting the false affidavit during a hearing in the case in 2003, according to a report by news agency IANS. Salman's lawyer Hastimal Saraswat had sid that the affidavit was mistakenly given on August 8, 2003 as the actor had forgotten amid busy schedule that his licence was given for approval.

In his affedavit, Khan had said that he had lost the licence and even launched an FIR at the Bandra police station in Mumbai over the same. The court, however, later came to know that the arm's licence was not lost but had been submitted for renewal.

Khan was arrested in 1998 for hunting two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur. Twenty years later, a trial court convicted the actor in the case and sentenced him to five years imprisonment, while acquitting Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre -- the Hum Saath Saath Hai actors who were present at the spot with Salman inKankani village in 1998. The actor had challenged the verdict in the Sessions court.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja