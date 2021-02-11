Blackbuck Poaching Case: As Jodhpur District and Sessions Court dismisses Rajasthan government's plea against Salman Khan, here is the complete timeline of the blackbuck poaching case.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Providing a huge relief to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, a Jodhpur District and Sessions Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by the Rajasthan government in the blackbuck poaching case. The Rajasthan government in its plea had alleged that the actor had presented a false affidavit in connection with the Arms Act.

Following the court's order, Khan's lawyer Hastimal Saraswat said that the actor never presented a false affidavit, adding that the state government's plea was dismissed by the court in a detailed order. "Such pleas are being furnished only to disturb Salman Khan," Saraswat as said.

As Jodhpur District and Sessions Court dismisses Rajasthan government's plea against Salman Khan, here is the complete timeline of the blackbuck poaching case:

February 11, 2021: Jodhpur District and Sessions Court on Thursday dismisses petition filed by the Rajasthan government against Salman Khan for 'false' affidavit in Arms Act case.

April 7, 2018: Salman granted bail.

April 5, 2018: Salman Khan gets five years imprisonment and a Rs 10,000 fine is imposed.

March 28, 2018: Trial court reserves order.

March 24, 2018: Trial court completes final arguments.

January 27, 2017: All accused, including Salman Khan, record statements in court.

November 11, 2016: Supreme Court agrees to hear Rajasthan government's plea.

October 19, 2016: Rajasthan government files plea in Supreme Court against High Court's order of acquitting Salman.

July 25, 2016: Due to lack of evidence, Salman is acquitted in the blackbuck poaching case.

July 9, 2014: Supreme Court issues notice against Salman on Rajasthan government's plea challenging High Court's order of suspending his conviction.

May 23, 2013: Chief Judicial Magistrate court begins trails against all accused.

March 23, 2013: A trial court in Rajasthan frames revised charges against all accused.

July 24, 2012: The Rajasthan High Court paves the way for a trial in the case by finalising charges against all accused, including Salman.

August 31, 2007: The Rajasthan High Court maintains a lower court's order of five years of imprisonment. However, charges against Salman under the Arms Act are dropped.

April 10, 2006: Salman is convicted in the case and a Rs 25,000 fine is imposed on the actor. The Bollywood superstar was also sent to serve five years in jail.

February 19, 2006: Charges are framed against all accused of the case after the arguments.

November 9, 2000: The case was registered before Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM).

October 12, 1998: Salman, who arrested for hunting two blackbucks, was granted bail by a court.

October 2, 1998: A case was registered by Bishnoi villagers against Salman and co-actors of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' for allegedly killing two blackbucks.

September 1998: Salman Khan -- along with Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelma, Tabu, Dushyant Singh and Dinesh Gawre -- allegedly hunted blackbucks during the shooting of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in Rajasthan's Kankani.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma