BJP's Withdrawal From Andheri East Bypoll May Not Bode Well For Team Uddhav Thackeray | Explained

THE BHARATIYA Janata Party, after a series of meetings on Monday, announced that it was withdrawing from the Andheri East bypolls. This development came day after MNS chief Raj Thackeray wrote to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging him to withdraw the BJP candidate against Rutuja Latke.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has chosen Rutuja Latke, the wife of late Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke, as their candidate.

With the saffron brigade out of the contest, the bypoll is now a cake walk for Uddhav camp candidate Latke. The contest, which was considered to be a strong tussle between the two warring factions of Shiv Sena, has been reduced to a mere formality.

The BJP's withdrawal of its candidate is being considered as a boon for the Uddhav faction. However, it can also be seen as a setback for the group.

Months after the Eknath Shinde-led faction rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray, resulting in him losing the CM seat, this contest is the first test of the Uddhav camp's actual grip on the electoral ground. Rutuja latke's victory would have been a strong message for the Eknath Shind-led group. It would have grabbed more public support for Uddhav in a further electoral battle. As the saffron party decided to withdraw from the polls, this opportunity seems to be running away from the faction led by Uddhav.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has very cleverly decided to withdraw from the Andheri polls. It would lead the party to take the high moral ground in the next election as they have set an example by refusing to go to the polls. Had the saffron party refused to withdraw from the election, Thackeray would have got the opportunity to set the ground and reach out to voters with new symbol signalling for the forthcoming BMC polls.

In the past, Raj Thackeray's MNS has managed to get a sizable number of votes in the Andheri East area as the region has dedicated Marathi voters. As the BJP is fielding a non-marathi candidate and MNS is supporting latke, these votes will directly flow to the Uddhav faction. Moreover, a significant number of voters might have permanently shifted as Uddhav's voters.

Latke's victory would have had a significant impact in the region, as many Shiv Sena voters are still divided between the two Shiva Sena factions.This would have made fertile ground for the Thackeray faction.

Lastly, in between a Marathi and a Gujarati candidate, the Uddhav team would have got a tag of Marathi sympathisers. However, these benefits seem to be getting away from the Shiv Sena faction led by Thackeray. It is obvious that Latke is all set to represent the constituency, but the electoral tussle would have made things tougher and better for Uddhav Thackeray and his group.