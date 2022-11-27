BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Dares Mamata Banerjee To Try And Stop CAA In West Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram seat in the last Legislative Assembly elections, declared that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented in West Bengal.

Adhikari, while attending a meeting in the Matua-dominated Thakurnagar neighbourhood of North 24 Parganas District, stated that the CAA does not imply that people's citizenship will be revoked even if they are bonafide residents with proper legal documentation.

"We have discussed the CAA several times. It will be rolled out in the state. If you have guts, stop it from being enforced," Adhikari said in a seeming reference to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 was passed on December 11, 2019, in Parliament. It allows citizenship to migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

But so far the government has not framed any rules under the act so no one could be granted citizenship under it.

While addressing the Matua community members on Saturday, the Nandigram MLA said, "Matua community members will also be given citizenship.”

Matua is among the politically significant communities of West Bengal. The community is divided into the BJP and Trinamool camps. According to an estimate, there are 30 lakh Matuas in the state, the community influences at least five Lok Sabha seats and nearly 50 assembly seats in Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas districts.

Union Minister and BJP MP from Bongaon, Shantanu Thakur also said the CAA will be "a reality in West Bengal, and the Narendra Modi government is committed to realising the goal".

After Adhikari’s contentious remarks, Trinamool leader and senior West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim said the BJP is "playing" with the CAA card before the 2023 panchayat polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with "an eye on vote-bank politics". But, we will never allow that to happen," Hakim said.