BJP's Operation Lotus Has Failed In Delhi, Declares AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal

With rumours about several untraceable AAP's MLA ahead of meeting, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor on Thursday claimed that "not a single party MLA is untraceable."

Addressing to the media, the AAP chief declared that the "BJP's Operation Lotus has failed in Delhi".

"I must have done good deeds in my previous life that I've got someone like Manish Sisodia with me. He rejected their offer. Now they (BJP) are after our MLAs offering money to join BJP. I have got this news that BJP is offering Rs 20 crores each to leave AAP and join BJP.

The meeting, which was scheduled to start at 11 a.m. today in the nation's capital, was considered significant because of the discussion on important topics including the present political climate and the raids that the CBI and ED conducted on party officials.

The AAP convenor further claimed that The spokesman further claimed 12 MLAs said at the meeting that BJP leaders had contacted them to quit the AAP. Bhardwaj said that the BJP offered Rs 20 crore to them to bring in 40 MLAs amounting to Rs 800 crore.

"Where is this Rs 800 crore worth of of black money kept? Why don't the ED and CBI conduct raids to find out?" he queried. "To protest against this black money, we have decided to go to the Mahatma Gandhi Samadhi Sthal. Bapu once saved us from the British. Now he will save us from this."Out of the total 62 MLAs, 53 attended Thursday's meeting and the remaining were present on the phone, the spokesman informed."Manish Sisodia is in Himachal Pradesh, Speaker Ram Niwas Goyal is out of the country. Remaining other MLAs Vinay Kumar, Shivacharan Goyal, Gulab Singh, Dinesh Mohania and Mukesh Ahlawat were present on the phone in the meeting," he claimed.

(With Inputs From ANI)