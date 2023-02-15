'BJP's Only Mandate Is Dictatorship': Mamata Banerjee Reacts Strongly To I-T Survey On BBC

WEST BENGAL Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday termed the IT surveys at BBC India as “very unfortunate” and alleged that it is a political vendetta of the BJP-led central government. She also said that this action against the British broadcaster has affected the freedom of the press.

“It is very unfortunate; it is the political vendetta of the BJP government,” Banerjee said at her chamber in the West Bengal assembly.

Such actions affect freedom of the press, she said alleging that the saffron party is controlling the media.

“One day there will be no media in the country.… They (BJP leaders) don't care about people's mandate, their only mandate is a dictatorship. (They are) more than Hitler,” she said.

On Tuesday, tax department had begun the survey at the BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices along with at least two linked premises as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion against the British broadcaster in India. The operation continued till Wednesday.

Earlier, Congress too attacked BJP on the same and said the move shows that the Narendra Modi-led government is scared of criticism.

Also, BSP said that The IT, ED and CBI have not reached Adani’s office but a team of the IT department is searching the Delhi office of the BBC. It is an attack on whatever is left of press freedom in India. India ranks 150th in the world press freedom. It is clear that India will now slip further.

"The IT raid at the BBC’s offices reeks of desperation and shows that the Modi government is scared of criticism. We condemn these intimidation tactics in the harshest terms. This undemocratic and dictatorial attitude cannot go on any longer,” AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said.

The Income Tax department's action came weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary, "India: The Modi Question", on the prime minister and the 2002 Gujarat riots.