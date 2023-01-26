BJP's Narottam Mishra, First To Object To SRK-Starrer Pathaan, Says 'No Point In Protesting Now'

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra who was first to object to SRK-starrer Pathaan, says 'no point in protesting now'. (Image: ANI)

IN THE midst of nationwide protests against the Shahrukh Khan-starring Bollywood film "Pathaan," Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who was one of the first to raise objection against the film, on Wednesday said there was no point in protesting anymore as the Censor Board has already "taken care" of controversial words.

When asked about demonstrations against 'Pathaan' in Madhya Pradesh, Mishra told reporters, "I believe all rectifications have been made in it (film). The Censor Board has made corrections. Controversial words have been removed. So, I don't see any point in protesting now."

Last year in December, MP Home Minister objected to a song in the film, saying the costumes in the song are objectionable and the song reflects a dirty mindset.

Along with Mishra Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam and President Ulema Board had also expressed their objections over Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie 'Pathaan'.

"Shah Rukh should watch this film with his daughter, upload a picture and tell the world that he is watching it with his daughter. I challenge you to make a similar film on the Prophet and run it," the Madhya Pradesh speaker said.

Talking about the narrative against Bollywood films at a BJP conclave in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised party workers to refrain from making unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues such as movies.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been released theatrically on Wednesday on more than 5,000 screens and reportedly smashed box office records on Day 1. According to reports, Pathaan crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide at the box office on the first day of its release.

In the film, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are in the lead roles. The film has surpassed films like Baahubali and KGF 2 to create new records. With this, Pathaan will also become the career-best opener for Shah Rukh Khan.