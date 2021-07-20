Actress turned BJP politician Khushbu Sundar's Twitter account has been hacked once again. The hacker has changed the profile name of Sundar's account to Briann and has also changed the cover image.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Actress turned BJP politician Khushbu Sundar's Twitter account has been hacked once again. The hacker has changed the profile name of Sundar's account to Briann and has also changed the cover image. All the tweets and posts by the BJP politician have also been deleted. Sundar will meet Tamil Nadu DGP around 3 PM today (July 20) and file an official complaint about the hacking.

"MY TWITTER ACCOUNT IS HACKED. I have not been accessible to my account for the last 3 days. Raised the issue with #Twitter but unfortunately, they are yet to respond. This morning the username and dp were changed. Someone called #Brianne is using my account now," Sundar wrote on her Instagram handle.

"Since all the tweets are deleted or archived by this hacker, I hope it does not spread hate, incite violence, or personally attack someone. Also, it should not be used for any anti-national activity" Sundar was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

This is the second time Sundar's account has been hacked. Earlier also, in April 2020 Sundar's Twitter was hacked after which she had to seek her fans' help. She requested fans to help her as she was unable to change the password for the last 48 hours.

Sundar wrote "Ok.. so I received a message from Twitter saying my Twitter account seems to be either hacked or compromised as there were 3 different login attempts from 3 different locations the day before. I am not able to log in nor change my password for the last 48hours. Twitter is not of great help either. It says my account is likely to be suspended. I am clueless about what’s going on. Would appreciate if somebody could update me on how to solve the issue. Thanks in advance. Stay home... Stay safe. (sic)."

On the work front, Khushbu Sundar will be making a comeback in films with Rajinikanth's upcoming movie, Annaatthe, directed by Siruthai Siva. As per reports, Sundar will be seen playing the superstar's wife in the film.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha