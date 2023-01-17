BJP's Ashwini Choubey Breaks Down In Tears While Remembering Party Colleague | Watch

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Monday broke down in tears while his brother Parshuram Chaturvedi who died on Monday. (Image: ANI)

UNION Minister of State of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Monday broke down in tears while remembering Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha National Working Committee member Parshuram Chaturvedi, who died on Monday in Buxar.

This came during a press conference where he said he would launch a 'maun-upvas' (silence fasting) campaign against the alleged "anti-farmer" and "anti-poor" policies of the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government.

"I just received news that my younger brother Parshuram Chaturvedi, who accompanied me in the hunger strike in support of farmers-related issues for the last three days in biting cold, died of a heart attack," Choubey said while sobbing heavily in a press conference.

#WATCH | Union Minister Ashwini Choubey broke down during a press conference in Patna yesterday while condoling the demise of BJP leader Parshuram Chaturvedi, who was on hunger strike in Buxar over the issue of compensation to farmers. pic.twitter.com/YYxBg76wkM — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023

Criticising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Union Minister alleged that there were two attempts of attack upon him in Buxar in the last 24 hours.

"During my programme in Buxar, a day-long fast against the atrocities on farmers, some miscreants, just 5-6 feet away from me came with swinging their sticks in the air in an attempt to attack me, but my bodyguards and the police personnel nabbed three persons and saved me. Not only this one person ran away with a country-made pistol wading through the police personnel, who were present in the line of duty. The police remained mute spectators and did nothing,” he, as quoted by the news agency PTI said.

Attacking Bihar Chief Minister, the MP from Buxar said the way farmers were mercilessly beaten by security forces in Chausa in Buxar last week, has exposed the inhuman, anti-farmer and anti-poor face of Nitish Kumar.

Adding, he said this is a calculative move to create a hurdle in the completion of the thermal power plant. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the power plant in June, Nitish Kumar is trying his level best to ensure that the plant is not completed on time, he said.

