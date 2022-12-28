BJP’s Accomplishment Mehbooba, Abdullahs Will Wave Tricolour During Bharat Jodo Yatra: Shahnawaz Hussain

Former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, including Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, are set to join the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Image Credit: ANI.)

After Congress confirmed the attendance of former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir in the last leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, BJP called it the saffron party’s accomplishment that these leaders will hoist the tricolour. Three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, including Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, are set to join the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Member of Parliament and Secretary General of Congress KC Venugopal on Tuesday made this announcement after meeting J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in connection with the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Responding to the announcement, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain called it BJP’s accomplishment that those who were speaking against the country will be raising the tricolour. “We should remember that Mufti said that no one will raise the tricolour if Article 370 is removed, and today she is also participating in the yatra,” ANI quoted Shahnawaz Hussain as saying.

“It’s good that Congress is also going to wave the tricolour there. If an Indian is waving the tricolour, we will be happy,” said Hussain. “There is no risk of life and the tricolour is peacefully waved in the union territory,” he added.

Meanwhile, KC Venugopal called the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra a "national padayatra". Earlier on Monday, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti applauded the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Accepting Rahul Gandhi’s invitation to join the yatra, the PDP chief said it is her "duty to stand with someone who has the courage to challenge fascist forces".

"I've been formally invited to join Rahul Gandhi for his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir today. Salute his indomitable courage and I believe it is my duty to stand with someone who has the courage to challenge fascist forces. Will be joining him in his march towards a better India, Mufti said in a tweet.

While taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mufti said that the current ruling government has shaken all the foundations of the nation during the last 8 years and made it weak, while Rahul Gandhi is out to save the country’s foundations.



"I salute Rahul Gandhi for launching this mass campaign that will save the foundation, culture and brotherhood of the country. He has gone to unite this country, to strengthen the heritage of this country," ANI quoted Mehbooba Mufti as saying.

Venugopal went on to hit back at BJP for calling out Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra amid the rise in Covid cases globally and said, “We are very much concerned about the health of the people of this country and the Covid situation as well. This entire drama of Covid spread is created to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra."

"Flights are coming from China, there is no problem. There is no national-level Covid protocol suggested by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The PM is attending public meetings and all other government programmes are happening everywhere... there is no problem," he further added.

Recently, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote a letter to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asking them to follow the Covid guidelines strictly during the Yatra.

Reacting to this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the ruling party is making excuses to stop the yatra.

"It's their new idea, they wrote to me saying Covid is coming and stop the Yatra. All these are excuses to stop this Yatra," ANI quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying while he was addressing a rally in Haryana's Nuh district on Thursday.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra was started by the Congress, calling it a movement to unite the country against the alleged ‘divisive politics’ of the BJP, and also to fight against the growing economic inequalities, increasing unemployment, bigotry and prejudice.