BJP-JD(U) Split Brings RJD Back In Game, Lalu's Daughter Says 'Bihar Can't Run Without Kingmaker'

In a day of fast-moving political developments, Bihar's mercurial leader Nitish Kumar twice met Governor Phagu Chauhan, first to hand in his resignation as NDA chief minister and then after being elected leader of the RJD-led `Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) to stake a claim for the top job in the state once again. His move which was a reversal of what happened in 2017 when he left the Mahagathbandhan to rejoin the NDA, left ally BJP out in the cold for the second time in nine years.

Soon after the BJP-JD(U) ties were snapped and Nitish Kumar sided with RJD, former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya posted celebratory tweets mentioning the Bhojpuri song, saying "Lalu Bin Chalu Ee Bihar Na Hoyi (Bihar can't run without Lalu). Referring to the RJD symbol with the Bhojpuri song on her handle, Acharya tweeted, "Prepare for the coronation, the lantern carriers are coming."

The song has been sung by Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav that was released before the Bihar Legislative Council elections. The song has some lines that calls RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to become Bihar's leader. "Tejashwi ke bina sudhaar na hoyi (There can be no progress without Tejashwi)."

In an earlier tweet, she posted a picture of her father Lalu Prasad with the word 'Kingmaker'. "His integrity is higher than skies; he is the people's pride", she said in the tweet. Raj Lakshmi Yadav, another of Lalu Yadav's daughters, also shared old photos of her father and wrote, "Bole Bihar- Tejaswi Bhavah Sarakar".

शंखनाद!

पहले दी पँख अब देंगे उड़ान।



चाणक्य मतलब बिहार

बिहारी मतलब चाणक्य



फर्ज़ी चाण्क्यगिरी बिहार के बाहर चलाइयेगा।



बोले बिहार- तेजस्वी भवः सरकार💚@yadavtejashwi pic.twitter.com/Lo2oFsmukg — Raj Lakshmi Yadav راج لکشمی (@Rajlakshmiyadav) August 9, 2022

Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, is supposed to join the new government in Bihar. Tejashwi served as deputy chief minister of Bihar from 2015-2017. Lalu Prasad, convicted in the fodder scam, is out on bail.

Coming back to Nitish Kumar, he said that all party MPs and MLAs are in consensus that they should leave the BJP-led NDA alliance. "All the meetings with the MPs, MLAs and MLCs of both the Houses were held today. Everyone's wish was that we should leave NDA. So as everyone wished, we accepted the same and submitted the resignation from the post of the Chief Minister in the NDA government," he said.

Nitish Kumar has taken multiple U-turns in the past. In 2015, Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) broke the alliance with BJP and joined hands with RJD and Congress. The Mahagathbandhan of JD(U)-RJD-Congress won the 2015 election. Kumar returned as the Chief Minister and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav became the deputy chief minister. However, the Mahagathbandhan collapsed in the year 2017 and Nitish Kumar got reunited with the BJP.