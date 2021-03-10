Despite the ongoing farmers' protest in the state, the Congress failed to bring down the alliance government in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition Congress against the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in Haryana was on Wednesday defeated in the assembly. Despite the ongoing farmers' protest in the state, the Congress failed to bring down the alliance government in the state.

The ruling BJP-JJP alliance garnered 55 votes while the opposition could only scrap up 32 votes. The Congress had moved the motion, claiming two Independent MLAs supporting the government have withdrawn support to the government.

At the end of a marathon six-hour discussion on the motion, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta announced the 55-32 break up in the House.

The 55 members who voted against the motion included 39 from the BJP, 10 of ally Jannayak Janta Party, five Independents and one from the Haryana Lokhit Party. Thirty members of Congress and two Independents, who had earlier withdrawn support, backed the motion.

The Congress-led Opposition moved the motion of confidence claiming that the ruling dispensation had lost people's trust. Touching upon the issue of farmers who are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, former chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the situation is such that ruling dispensation MLAs cannot even visit their constituencies.

On the farmers' issue, Hooda demanded inclusion of nearly 250 farmers, who have died during their ongoing agitation, in the obituary references of the Haryana Assembly.

He said farmers from several states including Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are sitting on various border points of Delhi.

Hooda said it was the BJP-JJP government which stopped farmers, used water cannons and even dug roads so that they could not march towards Delhi in November.

Haryana's Education and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kanwar Pal hit out at the Opposition, saying they were misleading farmers and doing politics in their name.

He gave details of several steps which have been taken by the government for the welfare of farmers.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, currently having an effective strength of 88 members, the ruling BJP has 40 members, the JJP 10 and the Congress 30. Seven are Independents, five of whom are supporting the government, while one member is of the Haryana Lokhit Party, who has also extended support to the government.

