'BJP Will Get Below 100 Seats If…': Nitish Kumar Calls For Opposition Unity For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

BIHAR Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday once again asked the opposition parties to join hands in order to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming general election.

Addressing the 11th general convention of CPI-M, CM Nitish Kumar said, "I want you people (Congress) to take a quick decision. If they take my suggestion and fight together, they (BJP) will go below 100 seats, but if they don't take my suggestion, you know what will happen."

He further added that he is waiting for the Congress party to take a decision on contesting the 2024 election together.

#WATCH | I want you people (Congress) to take a quick decision. If they take my suggestion & fight together, they (BJP) will go below 100 seats, but if they don't take my suggestion, you know what will happen: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at 11th General Convention of CPI-M, Patna pic.twitter.com/StbAEOjgWE — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

The event witnessed the presence of Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who attended it on behalf of his party.

Speaking at the event, Khurshid said, "I came to represent on behalf of Congress. Earlier there was talk of the Gujarat model but now there should be the talk of the Bihar model and I will speak about it at every place in the country."

Earlier in the day, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also attacked BJP during the 11th General Convention of CPI-M and said that if you speak against BJP you will be raided, character assassinated, or sent to jail.

"Today the atmosphere and situation of the country are such that if you speak against BJP you will be raided, character assassinated or sent to jail and if you stay with BJP you will be called 'Harishchandra'," the Deputy CM said.

"No matter how much stain you have if you are with BJP, it will be cleaned inside the washing machine. All of you are fighting to save the Constitution of the country, so we thank all of you," he further added.

Earlier on Thursday Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had said that he has no desire to become Prime Minister.

Kumar said that he keeps telling the members of his party not to raise slogans for him as he has no desire to become Prime Minister in 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)