OPEN IN APP

More In News

'BJP Will Get Below 100 Seats If…': Nitish Kumar Calls For Opposition Unity For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

He further added that he is waiting for the Congress party to take a decision on whether to contest the 2024 election together.

By Anushka Vats
Updated: Sat, 18 Feb 2023 05:48 PM (IST)
bjp-will-get-below-100-seats-if-says-nitish-kumar-calls-for-opposition-unity-for-2024-lok-sabha-polls

BIHAR Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday once again asked the opposition parties to join hands in order to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming general election.

Addressing the 11th general convention of CPI-M, CM Nitish Kumar said, "I want you people (Congress) to take a quick decision. If they take my suggestion and fight together, they (BJP) will go below 100 seats, but if they don't take my suggestion, you know what will happen."

He further added that he is waiting for the Congress party to take a decision on contesting the 2024 election together.

The event witnessed the presence of Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who attended it on behalf of his party.

Speaking at the event, Khurshid said, "I came to represent on behalf of Congress. Earlier there was talk of the Gujarat model but now there should be the talk of the Bihar model and I will speak about it at every place in the country."

Earlier in the day, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also attacked BJP during the 11th General Convention of CPI-M and said that if you speak against BJP you will be raided, character assassinated, or sent to jail.

"Today the atmosphere and situation of the country are such that if you speak against BJP you will be raided, character assassinated or sent to jail and if you stay with BJP you will be called 'Harishchandra'," the Deputy CM said.

Also Read
‘Who’ll Say I Love You First?’: Salman Khurshid On Nitish Kumar’s Call For Opposition Unity In 2024 Polls

"No matter how much stain you have if you are with BJP, it will be cleaned inside the washing machine. All of you are fighting to save the Constitution of the country, so we thank all of you," he further added.

Earlier on Thursday Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had said that he has no desire to become Prime Minister.

Also Read
All GST Compensation Dues Of Nearly 17,000 Crore Will Be Cleared, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Kumar said that he keeps telling the members of his party not to raise slogans for him as he has no desire to become Prime Minister in 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)

Related Reads

Top Deals

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.