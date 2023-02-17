'BJP Will Face Tough Time In 2024 If...': Shashi Tharoor's Prediction For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

CONGRESS leader Shashi Tharoor, predicting that the 2024 general elections will be "exciting," said that if the opposition party fields one candidate in every constituency to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), then the ruling party is going to face a "very tough time".

In an interview with news agency PTI, the Congress MP said that it would not be easy for the BJP to repeat the pattern of 2019, when it swept multiple states.

On being asked if the Congress has to be the fulcrum of any opposition alliance, the senior Congress leader said, "De facto it (Congress) is the only party other than the BJP with a national presence, and arguably we have a stronger national presence in some parts of India than the BJP has, (examples being) my own state (Kerala), Tamil Nadu."

"I think that the main lesson here of course, and we have seen from the last two elections which the BJP won with 31 and 37 per cent votes respectively, is that the divided Opposition plays into the BJP's hand," he said.

When asked about opposition unity, Tharoor stated that it could take various forms, such as a pre-election alliance or choosing seats as wisely as possible.

"All of that is not within the realm of my responsibility, but all I can say is that if the opposition by and large coalesces around one candidate in every constituency, I think the BJP is going to face a very tough time in 2024," Tharoor asserted.

He also stated that there have been significant changes in the country since 2019, such as in Bihar, where the BJP's former ally, the JD (U), has joined the opposition.

"Much has changed since the BJP won a record number of seats with its ally in 2019 which is no longer its ally (in Bihar). Similarly, there are other states in which the BJP either had a clean sweep or won all but one seat in the state. I don't think that pattern will replicate itself so easily in 2024," Shashi Tharoor said.

When asked if the AICC polls and the Bharat Jodo Yatra have strengthened the party, Tharoor said that he believes so and that the former Congress President Sonia Gandhi told him after the polls that she felt that the elections had strengthened the party.

"We have seen that the public reaction to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, especially the culmination in Kashmir, was far greater than anybody, whether our critics or our admirers, had anticipated," he said.

(With Inputs from PTI)