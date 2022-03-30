New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Wednesday was allegedly attacked by the activists of the BJP youth wing (BJYM), who were protesting outside his residence since morning. As per Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia, the mob damaged CCTV cameras as well as the security barriers at Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Delhi's Civil Lines area.

Activists of the BJP youth wing, led by its president Tejaswi Surya, staged a massive protest outside Kejriwal's residence today demanding his apology for allegedly "mocking" Kashmiri Pandits in the Delhi Assembly. Kejriwal had earlier last week stated that the makers of the Kashmir Files should upload the film on YouTube so that everyone can watch it for free and asked the Centre to stop making it tax-free.

In a tweet, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that anti-social elements attacked and damaged CCTV cameras and security barriers at Kejriwal's residence in Delhi. The boom barrier at the gate was also broken, he said. "The goons of the BJP resorted to vandalism at CM Arvind Kejriwal house. BJP's police instead of stopping them, took them to the gate of the house," Sisodia said in another tweet.

बीजेपी के गुंडे CM @ArvindKejriwal जी के घर पर तोड़फोड़ करते रहे. बीजेपी की पुलिस उन्हें रोकने की जगह उन्हें घर के दरवाज़े तक लेकर आई. https://t.co/oSFc2kWaDC — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 30, 2022

Punjab में AAP की जीत से बौखलाई BJP



Delhi Police के साथ मिलकर किया CM @ArvindKejriwal पर जानलेवा हमला



BJP इतनी बौखला गई है कि केजरीवाल जी की हत्या की साज़िश रच रही है



BJP को डर है कि केवल केजरीवाल ही PM Modi को टक्कर दे सकते हैं इसलिए उन्हें जान से मारना चाहती है#BJPKeGunde pic.twitter.com/xs28gozeS2 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 30, 2022

Sisodia further said that after its poll defeat in Punjab, the BJP wants to "kill" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also said they will lodge a formal complaint in this connection.

"As it could not defeat Arvind Kejriwal in the Punjab polls, the BJP now wants to kill him (hatya karna chahta hai). Today's attack on the chief minister's house shows that the BJP, with the help of police, wants to kill Kejriwal. We will lodge a formal complaint against this," Sisodia alleged. He said the "life-threatening attack" on Kejriwal was "properly planned".

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain also alleged that the "attack by the BJP people took place in the presence of Delhi Police personnel during which CCTV cameras and barriers were broken."

Meanwhile, BJYM national Secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga refuted all allegations against BJYM workers and said that the workers and leaders of the organisation staged a protest near Kejriwal's residence but did not resort to vandalism. "We were stopped by the police and around 20-25 of our members and leaders, including Tejasvi Surya, were detained and taken to a police station. They were later released," Bagga said, as quoted by PTI.

The BJP and AAP have been engaged in a word of war over 'The Kashmir Files' movie, with Kejriwal recently attacking the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Delhi Assembly over the issue. The BJP leaders and workers have been assailing Kejriwal and accusing him of "mocking" the pain of Kashmiri Pandits and terming the movie based on their "genocide" in Kashmir a lie.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan