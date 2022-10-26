'BJP Wants Congress-Free India, Won't Let It Happen': Mallikarjun Kharge After Taking Charge As Party Chief

SOON after officially taking charge as Congress President on Wednesday, the senior leader drummed up the same old anti-BJP-RSS propaganda and said the saffron party want Congress-free India but it won’t happen as long as Congress is there. Additionally, Kharge also said that BJP wants to bring the constitution of RSS.

Addressing a gathering at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi, the 80-year-old leader said, “To make a new India, they want Congress-free India as they know that as long as Congress is there, they can't do it. We will not let it happen and will continue to fight against it.”

Targeting Centre over hunger and pollution issues, newly elected Congress president Kharge said, “In New India, hunger, and pollution is increasing but the Rupee is falling. The government is sleeping but CBI, ED, and IT are working 24 hours. In new India, Godse is called a patriot & Mahatma Gandhi is an anti-national. They want to bring the constitution of RSS." ANI quoted.

Kharge formally took over as Congress president today in a ceremony where Sonia Gandhi passed the baton to the veteran leader. On October 19, the 80-year-old leader defeated Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in a historic election and became the first non-Gandhi to head the party in 24 years. Kharge got 7,897 votes in the presidential contest while his opponent Tharoor received 1,072 votes in the voting held on October 17.

While passing the Congress baton to Kharge, Sonia Gandhi congratulated the 80-year-old leader and asserted that change is the rule of the world and hoped that the Congress will overcome its problems. "I extend my heartiest congratulations to the newly elected president Mallikarjun Kharge. Change is the rule of the world... Congress had faced a lot of difficulties earlier as well. But I'm sure we will overcome the problems," Sonia Gandhi said.

Congress' top brass including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi among other leaders in the party attended the ceremony at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi.