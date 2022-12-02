BJP vs BJP: Maharashtra Ministers Shouldn't Visit Karnataka, Says CM Bommai As Border Row Intensifies

AMID the ongoing border dispute between Karnataka and Mahrashtra, Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said it was not good for the two Maharashtra ministers to visit Belagavi.

Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai have been appointed to tackle the issue with their legal teams and come up with a solution.

According to the news agency PTI, the two are likely to meet leaders of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), which has been holding a movement to merge Belagavi with Maharashtra. The meet-up has been decided after the petition filed by the Maharashtra government was heard recently by the Supreme Court.

"Already our Chief Secretary has written to the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra through fax. In the given situation, it is not good for them to visit here and hence, they should not come here. We have already communicated to them. The Karnataka government will continue to take steps which were taken in the past," Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai told reporters in Belagavi as quoted by news agency PTI.

Bommai, responding to a question, said the drinking water project in Jat Taluk in Maharashtra should take place.

"The Kannada-speaking people in Jat Taluk of Maharashtra have been suffering for drinking water. In such a situation, the Maharashtra government has said that it has planned drinking water project. Let that project happen and people in that region get water," Bommai said.

The dispute started in the 1960s after the reorganisation of the states on a linguistic basis. Because of the large Marathi-speaking population in Belagavi, Maharashtra claims it as part of its region. It also claims to a number of villages in Karnataka that have Marathi-speaking people.

Earlier, Eknath Shinde said, "We are doing the work of giving justice to the Marathi people in the border areas. Not even an inch of space in Maharashtra will be allowed to go anywhere." "It is our government's responsibility to solve the problems of 40 villages," he added.