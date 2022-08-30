'BJP Using Him': Arvind Kejriwal Reacts After Anna Hazare's Stinging Letter Over Delhi Excise Policy

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday responded to the letter sent to him by activist Anna Hazare in which he slammed the AAP chief for getting intoxicated with power and forgetting the ideologies and values of the movement that created the Aam Aadmi Party. Reacting to the letter, Kejriwal said that no one is now listening to the false allegations of the BJP in connection with the Delhi excise policy and asserted that they are now using Hazare to support their false claims.

"The BJP is saying there's a scam in the liquor policy but CBI said there's no scam. Public is not listening to them, ab yeh Anna Hazare Ji ke kandhe pe rakh ke bandukh chala rahe hain. This is common in politics", Kejriwal said today. He further called for a probe to ascertain from where the BJP got so much money that they offered Rs 20-25 crore to buy AAP MLAs.

"Now that nothing came out of the CBI probe, there should be no politics in it. Now there should be an investigation on how they wanted to buy MLAs in Delhi for Rs 20-20 crores each. If we didn't run from it, then why should they?", Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal's stern reaction came after Anna Hazare, in a letter, said that Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost his ideology and values of the movement that created the Aam Aadmi Party.

"This is the first time I am writing to you after you became Chief Minister. The recent news about the Delhi government on the liquor scam is disheartening. I have been inspired by Gandhiji and his ideology. Based on this, I have dedicated my life to the people, society and the country. For the last 47 years, I have been working towards the upliftment of society and corruption," Anna Hazare wrote.

"You had written the book titled 'Swaraj' where you wrote about ideals. There was a lot of hope from you then, but after going into politics and becoming the Chief Minister, you have forgotten the ideology. Just like alcohol intoxication, there is an intoxication of power also. It looks like you have drowned in the intoxication of power. (Aap Satta Ke Nashe Mein Doob Gaye Hain)."

Hazare also hit out against Delhi's new excise policy, which he said encouraged the sale and consumption of liquor. "Liquor shops were being opened in every corner of the city and it is very bad for the general public."

Hazare cited protests he had led over liquor policies in Maharashtra. "Had expected a similar policy (like Maharashtra's). But you didn't do it. People seem to be trapped in a circle of money for power and power for money. It doesn't suit a party that emerged from a major movement," Hazare wrote.

The excise policy was passed in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet in the middle of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The Delhi government's version is that the policy was formulated to ensure the generation of optimum revenue, and eradicate the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty paid liquor in Delhi, besides improving user experience.

The CBI had filed a case against alleged corruption in the 2021-22 excise policy. The excise policy was subsequently withdrawn by the AAP government. Earlier this month, CBI raids on Manish Sisodia's official residence in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy.

It was alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in the Excise Policy and undue favours were extended to the license holders including waiver or reduction in licence fee, an extension of L-1 license without approval etc. It was further alleged that illegal gains on the count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties and made false entries in their books of accounts.



(With ANI Inputs)