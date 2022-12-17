'BJP Uses Pakistan, Colour To Hide Their Failures': Akhilesh Yadav On Bilawal Bhutto's Comment On PM Modi

RESPONDING to Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's recent remarks on Prime Minister Modi, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) uses Pakistan, colour, and other strategies to hide their failures.

"BJP from time to time comes up with Pakistan, colour, and other such strategies to hide their failures," Akhilesh Yadav said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Uttar Pradesh | BJP from time to time comes up with Pakistan, Color, and other such strategies to hide their failures: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on statement of Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto pic.twitter.com/9KNYD1FsKE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 17, 2022

Bhutto, in a press conference, said, "I want to tell India that Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives, and he is the Prime Minister of India."

Earlier, the external affairs ministry, in an official statement on Friday, called it a new low, even for Pakistan.

"The Foreign Minister of Pakistan has obviously forgotten this day in 1971, which was a direct result of the genocide unleashed by Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus. Unfortunately, Pakistan does not seem to have changed much in the treatment of its minorities. It certainly lacks credentials to cast aspersions at India," the ministry said in a statement.

"Pakistan FM’s frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their State policy. Pakistan needs to change its own mindset or remain a pariah".

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader condemned the statement.

"I condemn the statement made by Bilawal Bhutto (Pakistan's Foreign Minister), a befitting reply must be given. No one has the right to make such a statement about our PM. We've different political ideologies but this is about Nation and Modi is our PM," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a massive protest in the National Capital against Bilawal Bhutto's "butcher of Gujarat" remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.